PPP leader delivers Yoon's letter to Lula
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- Ruling People Power Party leader Chung Jin-suk said Monday he has delivered a congratulatory personal letter from President Yoon Seok Yeol to Brazil's new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Chung left for Brazil last week to attend Lula's inauguration ceremony as a special presidential envoy.
"After attending the inauguration event of the Brazilian president, I separately met with President Lula and delivered President Yoon Suk Yeol's letter," Chung wrote on Facebook.
The delegation led by Chung is expected to meet Korean immigrants and companies in Brazil, and promote Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan on the sidelines of the visit.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
