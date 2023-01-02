Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PPP leader delivers Yoon's letter to Lula

All News 11:34 January 02, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- Ruling People Power Party leader Chung Jin-suk said Monday he has delivered a congratulatory personal letter from President Yoon Seok Yeol to Brazil's new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Chung left for Brazil last week to attend Lula's inauguration ceremony as a special presidential envoy.

"After attending the inauguration event of the Brazilian president, I separately met with President Lula and delivered President Yoon Suk Yeol's letter," Chung wrote on Facebook.

The delegation led by Chung is expected to meet Korean immigrants and companies in Brazil, and promote Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan on the sidelines of the visit.

This photo, posted on ruling People Power Party Chung Jin-suk's Facebook account on Jan. 2, 2023, shows Chung (R) delivering President Yoon Suk Yeol's letter to Brazil's new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Yoon #Lula #PPP
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!