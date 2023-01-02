Yoon calls for correcting 'evils' blocking growth
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol held a New Year's meeting with the country's leaders Monday and called for quickly rectifying the "evils" blocking economic growth and development.
The meeting was held at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae and brought together some 200 top officials from across the executive, legislative and judicial branches, including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo. First lady Kim Keon Hee was also in attendance.
"We must prioritize the public livelihood issues we are faced with while swiftly correcting the evils blocking our economy's growth and development, and accelerating normalization," Yoon said.
"We must also unwaveringly defend the law and principles. The top three reforms in labor, education, and pensions are difficult and tough, but it is a path we must follow without fail, and the people have commanded us to do so," he added.
In an apparent reference to militant labor unions, Yoon warned against bowing to the "resistance of the establishment," which he said would threaten "sustainable prosperity."
Yoon reaffirmed his commitment to an economy led by the private sector and centered on markets, saying he will also ensure the government's full support for diplomacy, trade, and science and technology.
He promised to strengthen the foundation of freedom, solidarity, human rights and the rule of law, saying solidarity with the international community based on universal values will protect the national interest and bring more economic opportunities to the nation.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader calls for 'exponential' increase in nuclear arsenal
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires one SRBM into East Sea: S. Korean military