(3rd LD) Yoon calls for correcting 'evils' blocking growth
(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's remarks at New Year's meeting with business leaders)
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday held a New Year's meeting with the country's leaders and called for quickly rectifying the "evils" blocking economic growth and development.
The meeting was held at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae and brought together some 200 top officials from across the executive, legislative and judicial branches, including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo. First lady Kim Keon Hee was also in attendance.
"We must prioritize the public livelihood issues we are faced with while swiftly correcting the evils blocking our economy's growth and development, and accelerating normalization," Yoon said.
"We must also unwaveringly defend the law and principles. The top three reforms in labor, education, and pensions are difficult and tough, but it is a path we must follow without fail, and the people have commanded us to do so," he added.
In an apparent reference to militant labor unions, Yoon warned against bowing to the "resistance of the establishment," which he said would threaten "sustainable prosperity."
Yoon also reaffirmed his commitment to an economy led by the private sector and centered on markets, saying he will simultaneously ensure the government's full support for diplomacy, trade, and science and technology.
He promised to strengthen the foundation of freedom, solidarity, human rights and the rule of law, saying solidarity with the international community based on universal values will protect the national interest and bring more economic opportunities to the nation.
From parliament, some 90 lawmakers of Yoon's ruling People Power Party, including floor leader Joo Ho-young, attended the meeting.
Lee Jeong-mi, leader of the minor progressive Justice Party, was the only opposition politician to attend as lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party did not take part.
Yoon also held a separate weekly meeting with his senior secretaries and instructed them to start the new year with a special determination to solve issues affecting people's livelihoods and prepare for a sustainable future, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.
Yoon especially instructed them to do their best to keep the administration's promise to the people by frequently checking progress on major tasks and reforms, such as labor, education and pension reforms.
"The chief of each government ministry and senior presidential secretaries will have to thoroughly report to the people and inform them so that the people can feel the reforms that are changing their lives and improving the public's livelihoods," Kim quoted him as saying.
Later Monday, Yoon attended a New Year's meeting with some 500 business leaders and merchants at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in southern Seoul, becoming the first president to do so in seven years, according to his office.
Yoon thanked the entrepreneurs for their contributions to increasing exports, foreign investments and employment to record levels last year despite the complex challenges.
He promised the government's continued support for businesses, saying together they can turn crisis into opportunity, his office said.
