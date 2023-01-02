BLACKPINK's Jisoo to make solo debut this year
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- Jisoo will become the last member of the top K-pop girl group BLACKPINK to debut as a soloist this year, the group's agency said Monday.
"BLACKPINK's Jisoo is now stepping up work to record her solo album," YG Entertainment said in a release.
"She has been working on music from time to time and finished shooting for photos for the album's cover in order to keep her promise with fans while being under a tight schedule for the team's world tour. She will soon visit you with good news," it added.
The three other members of the quartet -- Jennie, Rose and Lisa -- have debuted as soloists.
BLACKPINK is currently on a large-scale world tour that's expected to attract some 1.5 million global fans. The group finished the North American and European legs of the tour last year, and will perform in Asia and Oceania in the first half of this year.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader calls for 'exponential' increase in nuclear arsenal
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk