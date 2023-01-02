Police refer 24 disability rights activists to prosecution over subway protests
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- Police have referred 24 disability rights activists to the prosecution for further investigation and potential indictment for delaying subway services with rush-hour subway protests, officials said Monday.
Since late last year, the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination (SADD) has staged subway-riding protests at major stations in central Seoul on and off, demanding an increased government budget to protect the rights of people with disabilities.
Wheelchair-bound activists have repeatedly boarded and disembarked trains to cause delays in metro services during the morning rush hour, drawing stiff complaints from commuters.
"The Seoul Namdaemun Police Station is currently investigating 29 SADD members. Of them, police referred 24 to the prosecution," the officials said.
Criminal charges pressed against them were obstruction of traffic and disturbance of subway operations by Seoul Metro.
The officials said police plan to wrap up the investigation or refer the other five suspected SADD members to the prosecution soon.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader calls for 'exponential' increase in nuclear arsenal
-
Yoon says S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear exercises