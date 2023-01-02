Yoon visits Vatican mission to pay tribute to Pope Benedict XVI
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the Vatican's diplomatic mission to Seoul on Monday and paid tribute to late former Pope Benedict XVI, his office said.
Yoon's visit to the Apostolic Nunciature to Korea came two days after the former pope died in the Vatican monastery at the age of 95.
The president spoke with Alfred Xuereb, the Apostolic Nuncio to South Korea, saying he remembers the late pope for his special interest in South Korea's future and his sincere prayers for peace on the Korean Peninsula.
"I hope he will now have eternal rest in Jesus Christ," he said, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.
Xuereb thanked the president for his visit and promised to pray for peace on the Korean Peninsula in accordance with Benedict's wishes, Lee said.
Yoon signed a condolence book for the late pope, writing, "The late Pope Benedict XVI, who dedicated himself with truth and love for the freedom and peace of mankind, will forever be remembered by us."
The president sent a telegram to Pope Francis on Sunday to offer his condolences over Benedict's death on behalf of the South Korean government and people, Lee said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader calls for 'exponential' increase in nuclear arsenal
-
Yoon says S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear exercises