KBS 2TV's drama 'Brain Works' features brain science-themed bromantic comedy
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- The new KBS 2TV drama "Brain Works" will present a mystery comedy played by two opposite characters who team up to crack a murder case, its director said Monday.
CNBLUE's Jung Yong-hwa stars as a neuroscientist, Shin Ha-run, who possesses an "extraordinary brain" but lacks social skills, while Cha Tae-hyun appears as a detective, Geum Myung-se, who has an "altruistic brain."
The Monday-Tuesday drama, co-directed by Lee Jin-seo and Ku Seong-ju, will show the unlikely duo's collaboration in the process of solving a criminal case related to a rare brain disease.
Lee said "Brain Works" tries to unfold the heavy subject of the murder mystery in an entertaining way by adopting a buddy drama genre.
"As viewers could feel overwhelmed by the professional details involving brain science, I thought about ways to present the difficult subject in an entertaining way," Lee said in an online press conference.
The director said computer-generated imagery was used to easily explain details related to brain science, while lighthearted characters will spice up the overall atmosphere.
Jung, who starred in "Sell Your Haunted House" (2021) and "The Package" (2017), said he was drawn to the cold neuroscientist as the character posed a new challenge.
Cha said he was burdened to take the role of another detective following similar parts in recent dramas, including "Off-Duty Investigation" (2020) and "Police University" (2021), but joined the drama because of its interesting script.
The first episode will air on KBS 2TV at 9:50 p.m. Monday.
