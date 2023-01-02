KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KAL 22,700 DN 250
LG Corp. 76,600 DN 1,500
Boryung 8,960 DN 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 191,500 UP 11,500
Youngpoong 584,000 DN 21,000
SK hynix 75,700 UP 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,900 DN 50
KIA CORP. 61,500 UP 2,200
ORION Holdings 14,950 DN 400
KCC 199,500 DN 5,000
SKBP 71,400 DN 700
DL 57,200 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,600 DN 1,300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,250 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 194,500 DN 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,600 DN 200
Kogas 33,250 DN 2,950
Hanwha 25,350 DN 300
DB HiTek 36,600 DN 550
CJ 84,700 UP 600
LX INT 32,550 DN 1,400
DongkukStlMill 10,750 DN 400
KakaoBank 24,150 DN 150
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES117500 UP1500
LS 67,300 DN 2,400
Doosanfc 29,050 DN 300
Doosan Enerbility 15,250 DN 150
HYBE 169,500 DN 4,000
SK ie technology 53,900 UP 900
LG Energy Solution 446,000 UP 10,500
DL E&C 32,250 DN 1,500
kakaopay 53,700 DN 500
K Car 11,200 DN 350
F&F 140,000 DN 4,500
Hanssem 43,050 DN 1,550
SKSQUARE 32,900 DN 650
AmoreG 34,850 DN 50
HyundaiMtr 157,000 UP 6,000
Daewoong 19,700 DN 650
TaekwangInd 742,000 DN 4,000
