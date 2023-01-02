KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SSANGYONGCNE 5,640 DN 120
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,000 DN 2,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,450 DN 150
Shinsegae 217,000 DN 3,000
Nongshim 352,000 DN 5,000
SGBC 42,250 DN 100
Hyosung 65,600 DN 1,500
LOTTE 30,050 DN 750
Meritz Insurance 48,400 DN 1,300
HITEJINRO 24,400 DN 1,150
Yuhan 56,400 DN 800
SLCORP 23,750 UP 800
CJ LOGISTICS 91,000 DN 2,700
DOOSAN 76,800 DN 6,300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,540 DN 190
POSCO Holdings 272,000 DN 4,500
DB INSURANCE 63,400 DN 1,900
GCH Corp 16,600 DN 400
SamsungElec 55,500 UP 200
NHIS 8,500 DN 270
DongwonInd 49,000 DN 350
LotteChilsung 169,500 DN 6,500
GC Corp 127,000 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 5,980 DN 100
SKC 88,100 DN 400
Ottogi 464,500 DN 11,500
MERITZ SECU 6,130 DN 110
HtlShilla 81,500 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 31,650 DN 800
SamsungElecMech 132,500 UP 2,000
GS E&C 20,050 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 602,000 UP 11,000
GS Retail 27,750 DN 400
KPIC 165,000 DN 6,500
S-Oil 82,800 DN 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,850 DN 150
LG Innotek 253,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,500 DN 3,000
HMM 19,350 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 50,400 UP 950
