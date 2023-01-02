KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MS IND 14,450 UP 100
SamsungHvyInd 5,080 DN 30
OCI 78,100 DN 2,700
LS ELECTRIC 55,100 DN 1,300
KSOE 71,000 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 81,400 DN 3,100
IS DONGSEO 26,800 DN 1,400
KorZinc 539,000 DN 25,000
KumhoPetrochem 121,000 DN 5,000
Mobis 202,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 73,600 0
S-1 57,800 DN 1,500
ZINUS 34,550 DN 450
Hanchem 186,000 UP 500
DWS 38,750 DN 1,850
KEPCO 19,350 DN 2,450
SamsungSecu 30,400 DN 1,050
KG DONGBU STL 7,150 DN 240
SKTelecom 47,250 DN 150
HyundaiElev 26,600 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 120,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,250 DN 1,650
KUMHOTIRE 2,775 DN 5
Hanon Systems 8,360 UP 270
SK 185,000 DN 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 20,500 DN 650
Handsome 26,000 DN 1,050
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,900 0
Asiana Airlines 13,600 DN 400
COWAY 55,900 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 91,100 UP 100
IBK 9,460 DN 360
DONGSUH 19,900 DN 300
SamsungEng 23,000 UP 750
SAMSUNG C&T 111,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 5,500 DN 230
SAMSUNG CARD 28,900 DN 650
CheilWorldwide 21,750 DN 1,300
LOTTE CONF 119,500 DN 3,000
KT 32,500 DN 1,300
(MORE)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(3rd LD) Suspected N. Korean drones trespass across border with S. Korea: Seoul officials
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader calls for 'exponential' increase in nuclear arsenal
-
Yoon says S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear exercises