KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24250 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 13,550 DN 900
LG Uplus 10,750 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,400 DN 600
KT&G 89,000 DN 2,500
LG Display 12,500 UP 50
Kangwonland 22,900 DN 300
NAVER 179,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 52,700 DN 400
NCsoft 431,500 DN 16,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 59,500 DN 1,000
COSMAX 73,700 DN 400
KIWOOM 80,900 DN 3,100
DSME 18,700 DN 250
HDSINFRA 7,450 DN 550
DWEC 4,000 DN 180
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,600 DN 1,000
CJ CheilJedang 376,500 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 31,900 DN 1,300
LG H&H 720,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 604,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 53,400 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 34,300 DN 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,400 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,850 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 86,400 DN 100
Celltrion 160,000 DN 500
TKG Huchems 19,100 DN 900
DAEWOONG PHARM 160,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,900 DN 1,100
KIH 51,800 DN 1,500
GS 42,600 DN 1,200
LIG Nex1 88,900 DN 3,300
Fila Holdings 33,450 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,800 DN 1,250
HANWHA LIFE 2,640 DN 130
AMOREPACIFIC 135,000 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 10,600 DN 100
SK Innovation 155,000 UP 1,000
