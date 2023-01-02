KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 32,950 DN 700
KBFinancialGroup 47,600 DN 900
Hansae 14,750 DN 650
Youngone Corp 44,550 DN 2,400
CSWIND 67,800 DN 1,000
GKL 18,750 DN 150
KOLON IND 40,050 DN 1,100
HanmiPharm 279,500 DN 18,500
SD Biosensor 28,600 DN 1,550
Meritz Financial 41,550 DN 1,150
BNK Financial Group 6,300 DN 200
emart 94,800 DN 3,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY310 00 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 40,850 DN 1,750
PIAM 28,900 0
HANJINKAL 35,700 DN 1,750
CHONGKUNDANG 80,400 DN 1,700
DoubleUGames 46,300 DN 950
HL MANDO 42,350 UP 2,050
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 827,000 UP 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 33,150 DN 1,450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,840 DN 390
Netmarble 55,900 DN 4,500
KRAFTON 164,000 DN 4,000
HD HYUNDAI 56,400 DN 700
ORION 125,500 DN 2,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,050 DN 800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,450 DN 100
BGF Retail 202,000 DN 8,500
SKCHEM 73,200 0
HDC-OP 9,710 DN 290
HYOSUNG TNC 329,500 DN 20,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 329,000 DN 4,500
HANILCMT 11,200 DN 450
SKBS 73,500 0
WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 DN 300
TaihanElecWire 1,480 DN 15
Hyundai M&F INS 28,800 DN 650
Daesang 21,450 DN 450
SKNetworks 3,825 DN 45
(END)
