S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 2, 2023
All News 16:37 January 02, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.769 3.773 -0.4
2-year TB 3.848 3.803 +4.5
3-year TB 3.782 3.722 +6.0
10-year TB 3.811 3.730 +8.1
2-year MSB 3.837 3.801 +3.6
3-year CB (AA-) 5.262 5.231 +3.1
91-day CD 3.980 3.980 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
Yoon says S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear exercises
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader calls for 'exponential' increase in nuclear arsenal