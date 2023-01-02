Seongan to raise 1 bln won via stock offering
All News 18:32 January 02, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- Seongan Co.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 1 billion won (US$785,792). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.29 million common shares at a price of 775 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
