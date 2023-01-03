(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
Yoon says S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear exercises
-
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases fall; curbs on travelers from China in place