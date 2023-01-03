Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

January 03, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to lift real-estate regulations outside 3 southern Seoul districts and Yongsan to avoid hard handing of market (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- All real-estate regulations to be lifted, except for 3 districts in southern Seoul and Yongsan (Kookmin Daily)
-- Japan speeds up chip industry; TSMC's new plant construction to be shortened from 5 years to 2 years (Donga Ilbo)
-- April is 'deadline' for election reform (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Real-estate regulations in Seoul to be lifted, excluding 3 southern Seoul districts and Yongsan (Segye Times)
-- 40 pct of S. Koreans say they don't even want to dine with people with different political views (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Real-estate restrictions to be lifted, except for Gangnam, Seocho, Songpa, Yongsan (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- All speculative areas to be lifted, except for 3 southern Seoul districts and Yongsan (Hankyoreh)
-- All speculative areas to be lifted, except for 3 southern Seoul districts and Yongsan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Stagnant water of wealth' worth 3,600 tln won rusts economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Betrayal of globalization; we need to set up new survival strategy (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Business and state must cooperate amid crisis: Yoon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon vows to right 'evils' hindering economic growth, development (Korea Herald)
-- Will Korean economy slip into recession in 2023? (Korea Times)
