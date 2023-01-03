Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to lift real-estate regulations outside 3 southern Seoul districts and Yongsan to avoid hard handing of market (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Japan speeds up chip industry; TSMC's new plant construction to be shortened from 5 years to 2 years (Donga Ilbo)

-- April is 'deadline' for election reform (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 40 pct of S. Koreans say they don't even want to dine with people with different political views (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Stagnant water of wealth' worth 3,600 tln won rusts economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Betrayal of globalization; we need to set up new survival strategy (Korea Economic Daily)

