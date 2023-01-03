(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 3)

The single-member constituency exposed many problems in the past as epitomized by the politics of extreme confrontation. As only one candidate is elected lawmaker per district, candidates are obsessed with demonizing their rivals to thwart their campaigns. As candidates from large parties with a strong support base get elected easily under the system, it only consolidates the power structure dominated by two major parties. As a result, the Democratic Party (DP) and the People Power Party (PPP) have so far enjoyed a weird cohabitation — hostile co-existence — in which the two parties share legislative seats after defining other parties as their common enemy.