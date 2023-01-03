Biden says U.S. not discussing joint nuclear exercise with S. Korea
All News 07:38 January 03, 2023
WASHINGTON, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday his country has no ongoing discussions with South Korea on joint nuclear exercises against North Korea's threats.
He said, "No," in response to a reporter's question about whether the allies are in consultations over the issue, according to White House pool reports.
Speaking earlier at an interview with a South Korean newspaper in Seoul, President Yoon Suk Yeol said the two sides are in discussions on conducting joint drills using nuclear assets in a move to bolster "extended deterrence."
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
Yoon says S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear exercises
-
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases fall; curbs on travelers from China in place