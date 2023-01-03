Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Biden says U.S. not discussing joint nuclear exercise with S. Korea

All News 07:38 January 03, 2023

WASHINGTON, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday his country has no ongoing discussions with South Korea on joint nuclear exercises against North Korea's threats.

He said, "No," in response to a reporter's question about whether the allies are in consultations over the issue, according to White House pool reports.

Speaking earlier at an interview with a South Korean newspaper in Seoul, President Yoon Suk Yeol said the two sides are in discussions on conducting joint drills using nuclear assets in a move to bolster "extended deterrence."

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#US #South Korea #nuclear drills
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!