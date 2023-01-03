Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 03, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 00/-9 Sunny 0
Incheon -1/-7 Sunny 10
Suwon 00/-9 Sunny 10
Cheongju 01/-8 Sunny 0
Daejeon 03/-8 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 01/-13 Sunny 0
Gangneung 07/-3 Sunny 0
Jeonju 03/-6 Sunny 0
Gwangju 04/-5 Sunny 20
Jeju 08/04 Cloudy 20
Daegu 05/-5 Sunny 0
Busan 07/-2 Sunny 0
(END)
