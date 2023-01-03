S. Korea to expand tax incentives for chip industry
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will seek to expand tax incentives on strategic industries such as chips amid the heightening competition in the global market, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
Under the proposed tax code revision, the government will apply a higher tax credit rate of 15 percent on facility investment in the chip industry for conglomerates, higher than the recently passed revision of 8 percent, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The rate for small and medium-sized businesses will also rise from 16 percent to 25 percent, it added.
"In the wake of the pandemic and shortages in chip supply, the international community has re-recognized the economic and security value of having production capabilities at home," the ministry said in a statement.
"Amid the escalating global competition for technologies and the supply chain, full-fledged support for strategic items with high economic security values, such as chips, is urgently needed," it added.
The proposed plan is anticipated to help the local chip industry save 3.65 trillion won (US$2.85 billion) in taxes, the ministry added.
The government plans to come up with a detailed revision within this month and send it to the National Assembly for approval.
The move came four days after President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed officials to consider additional tax breaks for the semiconductor and other strategic industries.
Meanwhile, outbound shipments of memory chips, a key export item, inched up 1 percent on-year in 2022 to a record high of $129.23 billion amid a global economic recovery in the first several months of last year.
Semiconductors account for about 20 percent of exports by South Korea, home to Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
Yoon says S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear exercises
-
Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
S. Korea's military to establish new nuke, WMD response division amid N.K. threats
-
KBO club Heroes to post MVP Lee Jung-hoo after 2023 season