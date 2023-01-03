The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 January 03, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.25 3.25
1-M 3.49 3.49
2-M 3.73 3.74
3-M 4.00 4.03
6-M 4.28 4.30
12-M 4.31 4.33
(END)
