University launches probe into plagiarism allegations on first lady's master's thesis
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Sookmyung Women's University launched an inquiry last month into plagiarism allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee's master's degree thesis on art education, sources said Tuesday.
Kim has been under allegations that she plagiarized the dissertation, which she submitted in 1999 to the university's graduate school of education for her master's degree.
Sookmyung began a probe into Kim's case in mid-December, an alumni association of the university said, citing a letter sent from the school. The final result is expected to be out by around mid-March if relevant regulations requiring an outcome within 90 days upon such a probe's launch are observed.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
Yoon's office maintains S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear operations
-
(URGENT) Yoon, Biden have tasked their teams to plan for 'effective, coordinated' response to a range of scenarios, including N.K. nuclear use: White House NSC spokesperson
-
KBO club Heroes to post MVP Lee Jung-hoo after 2023 season
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea begins COVID-19 testing for arrivals from China