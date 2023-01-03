Bithumb's de facto owner acquitted of fraud
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- The de facto owner of the operator of South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb was acquitted Tuesday on charges of defrauding a businessman.
The Seoul Central District Court delivered a not guilty verdict for the owner, only identified by his surname Lee, saying the prosecution's evidence does not show that he had purposely defrauded the victim.
Lee was indicted on charges of stealing around 112 billion won (US$88.1 million) after offering the takeover of Bithumb to the chairman of BK Group, only identified by his surname Kim, prosecutors said.
In the process, Lee allegedly promised Kim that the unlisted coin called BXA would get issued and listed, they said. Kim then used part of the down payment with the payment earned from pre-selling BXA.
However, BXA coins were not listed and the takeover of Bithumb Korea eventually fell through as well.
The court said Tuesday that it cannot accept that Lee had promised the listing of the coins based on a contract between Lee and the victim.
Investors who suffered huge losses due to BXA coins initially filed a complaint against both Lee and Kim of alleged fraudulent sales of BXA coins.
But prosecutors dismissed investors' claims that Lee and Kim had conspired in the sales, and concluded that Kim was also the victim of fraudulent acts by Lee.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Yoon's office maintains S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear operations
-
(URGENT) Yoon, Biden have tasked their teams to plan for 'effective, coordinated' response to a range of scenarios, including N.K. nuclear use: White House NSC spokesperson
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea begins COVID-19 testing for arrivals from China
-
KBO club Heroes to post MVP Lee Jung-hoo after 2023 season
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao