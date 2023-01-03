Seoul education office to reduce students' COVID-19-related learning loss
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Seoul's education office plans to spend about 80 billion won (US$62.9 million) this year to help make up for students' learning loss caused by COVID-19, its chief said Tuesday.
Cho Hee-yeon, superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, said that wearing a mask for a long time may have caused developmental retardation and other forms of learning loss among young students and learning support assistants will be newly hired to help the affected ones.
To that end, the office will spend 79 billion won to recruit teacher certificate holders with abundant learning guidance and counseling capabilities and prospective teachers as full-time, fixed-term learning support assistants, Cho said in a news conference.
The office will provide school supplies worth 50,000 won to each new elementary school student to help support their stable education, he said.
Beginning in March, the operating hours of after-school care classes at public elementary schools will be extended by one hour to 8 p.m., depending on demand.
In order to help ease parents' financial burden, all 565 public elementary schools in the capital will provide free refreshments to all after-school care class students.
The education office will also strengthen artificial intelligence learning opportunities and digital literacy education, and expand the supply of smart mobile learning devices, Cho said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military apologizes over failure to shoot down N. Korean drones
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
Yoon's office maintains S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear operations
-
(URGENT) Yoon, Biden have tasked their teams to plan for 'effective, coordinated' response to a range of scenarios, including N.K. nuclear use: White House NSC spokesperson
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea begins COVID-19 testing for arrivals from China
-
KBO club Heroes to post MVP Lee Jung-hoo after 2023 season
-
Biden says U.S. not discussing joint nuclear exercise with S. Korea