KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK hynix 75,600 DN 100
Youngpoong 583,000 DN 1,000
CJ 83,400 DN 1,300
Hanwha 25,050 DN 300
LX INT 32,650 UP 100
HyundaiEng&Const 34,250 UP 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,400 DN 850
DB HiTek 37,500 UP 900
SamsungF&MIns 194,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,250 DN 350
Kogas 33,200 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 10,850 UP 100
DL E&C 32,500 UP 250
kakaopay 54,100 UP 400
F&F 139,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 42,950 DN 100
SKSQUARE 32,000 DN 900
LG Energy Solution 440,500 DN 5,500
KakaoBank 24,100 DN 50
SKBP 68,700 DN 2,700
KCC 199,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES114500 DN3000
LS 65,900 DN 1,400
Doosanfc 29,500 UP 450
Doosan Enerbility 15,100 DN 150
HYBE 176,500 UP 7,000
SK ie technology 53,000 DN 900
KUMHOTIRE 2,710 DN 65
SAMSUNG SDS 120,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,000 DN 2,250
FOOSUNG 10,750 UP 150
GS 41,600 DN 1,000
LIG Nex1 81,300 DN 7,600
Fila Holdings 33,450 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,700 UP 900
HANWHA LIFE 2,600 DN 40
CJ CheilJedang 369,000 DN 7,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,250 DN 350
AMOREPACIFIC 133,000 DN 2,000
