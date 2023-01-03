KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK Innovation 150,500 DN 4,500
HITEJINRO 24,100 DN 300
Yuhan 55,600 DN 800
SLCORP 23,750 0
DOOSAN 81,400 UP 4,600
CJ LOGISTICS 89,700 DN 1,300
SKNetworks 3,735 DN 90
ORION Holdings 14,850 DN 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,500 DN 400
KIA CORP. 62,400 UP 900
DL 56,700 DN 500
Meritz Insurance 47,050 DN 1,350
AmoreG 34,250 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 159,000 UP 2,000
Daewoong 18,850 DN 850
TaekwangInd 726,000 DN 16,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,320 DN 320
LOTTE 29,750 DN 300
GCH Corp 16,300 DN 300
LotteChilsung 168,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,610 UP 70
POSCO Holdings 272,000 0
DB INSURANCE 63,600 UP 200
SamsungElec 55,400 DN 100
NHIS 8,630 UP 130
DongwonInd 50,400 UP 1,400
GC Corp 124,500 DN 2,500
GS E&C 19,950 DN 100
KAL 22,600 DN 100
LG Corp. 75,500 DN 1,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 187,500 DN 4,000
Boryung 8,990 UP 30
LOTTE Fine Chem 52,800 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,300 DN 150
Shinsegae 223,000 UP 6,000
Nongshim 350,500 DN 1,500
K Car 11,300 UP 100
SGBC 42,150 DN 100
Hyosung 65,100 DN 500
KSOE 69,500 DN 1,500
