KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,750 DN 100
MS IND 14,800 UP 350
OCI 79,900 UP 1,800
LS ELECTRIC 52,400 DN 2,700
KorZinc 526,000 DN 13,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,965 DN 115
HyundaiMipoDock 82,500 UP 1,100
IS DONGSEO 26,500 DN 300
S-Oil 81,100 DN 1,700
LG Innotek 265,500 UP 12,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,000 DN 500
HMM 19,050 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 51,200 UP 800
KumhoPetrochem 123,000 UP 2,000
SKC 87,900 DN 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,030 UP 50
TaihanElecWire 1,495 UP 15
Hyundai M&F INS 28,550 DN 250
Daesang 21,150 DN 300
Mobis 202,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 71,400 DN 2,200
S-1 56,700 DN 1,100
ZINUS 34,900 UP 350
Hanchem 181,000 DN 5,000
DWS 39,250 UP 500
KEPCO 19,500 UP 150
SamsungSecu 31,150 UP 750
KG DONGBU STL 7,260 UP 110
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 605,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 173,000 UP 8,000
GS Retail 28,000 UP 250
Ottogi 456,500 DN 8,000
MERITZ SECU 6,010 DN 120
HtlShilla 82,800 UP 1,300
Hanmi Science 31,050 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 139,500 UP 7,000
SKTelecom 46,950 DN 300
HyundaiElev 27,000 UP 400
Hanon Systems 8,320 DN 40
SK 184,000 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Yoon's office maintains S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear operations
-
(URGENT) Yoon, Biden have tasked their teams to plan for 'effective, coordinated' response to a range of scenarios, including N.K. nuclear use: White House NSC spokesperson
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea begins COVID-19 testing for arrivals from China
-
KBO club Heroes to post MVP Lee Jung-hoo after 2023 season
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao