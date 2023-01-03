HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,750 DN 100

MS IND 14,800 UP 350

OCI 79,900 UP 1,800

LS ELECTRIC 52,400 DN 2,700

KorZinc 526,000 DN 13,000

SamsungHvyInd 4,965 DN 115

HyundaiMipoDock 82,500 UP 1,100

IS DONGSEO 26,500 DN 300

S-Oil 81,100 DN 1,700

LG Innotek 265,500 UP 12,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,000 DN 500

HMM 19,050 DN 300

HYUNDAI WIA 51,200 UP 800

KumhoPetrochem 123,000 UP 2,000

SKC 87,900 DN 200

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,030 UP 50

TaihanElecWire 1,495 UP 15

Hyundai M&F INS 28,550 DN 250

Daesang 21,150 DN 300

Mobis 202,000 DN 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 71,400 DN 2,200

S-1 56,700 DN 1,100

ZINUS 34,900 UP 350

Hanchem 181,000 DN 5,000

DWS 39,250 UP 500

KEPCO 19,500 UP 150

SamsungSecu 31,150 UP 750

KG DONGBU STL 7,260 UP 110

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 605,000 UP 3,000

KPIC 173,000 UP 8,000

GS Retail 28,000 UP 250

Ottogi 456,500 DN 8,000

MERITZ SECU 6,010 DN 120

HtlShilla 82,800 UP 1,300

Hanmi Science 31,050 DN 600

SamsungElecMech 139,500 UP 7,000

SKTelecom 46,950 DN 300

HyundaiElev 27,000 UP 400

Hanon Systems 8,320 DN 40

SK 184,000 DN 1,000

