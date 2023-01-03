KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
ShinpoongPharm 20,350 DN 150
Handsome 25,500 DN 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,800 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 13,700 UP 100
COWAY 55,200 DN 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 92,500 UP 1,400
IBK 9,560 UP 100
DONGSUH 19,150 DN 750
SamsungEng 22,400 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 DN 500
PanOcean 5,470 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 29,000 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 21,200 DN 550
LOTTE CONF 117,500 DN 2,000
KT 33,350 UP 850
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24450 UP200
LOTTE TOUR 13,800 UP 250
LG Uplus 10,900 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,400 DN 1,000
KT&G 88,900 DN 100
LG Display 12,600 UP 100
Kangwonland 22,700 DN 200
NAVER 178,500 DN 1,000
Kakao 53,300 UP 600
NCsoft 454,000 UP 22,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 60,100 UP 600
COSMAX 72,400 DN 1,300
KIWOOM 81,500 UP 600
DSME 18,100 DN 600
HDSINFRA 7,360 DN 90
DWEC 4,010 UP 10
KEPCO KPS 31,750 DN 150
LG H&H 708,000 DN 12,000
LGCHEM 601,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 52,800 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 35,000 UP 700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,000 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,000 DN 850
LGELECTRONICS 85,700 DN 700
Celltrion 159,000 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Yoon's office maintains S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear operations
-
(URGENT) Yoon, Biden have tasked their teams to plan for 'effective, coordinated' response to a range of scenarios, including N.K. nuclear use: White House NSC spokesperson
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea begins COVID-19 testing for arrivals from China
-
KBO club Heroes to post MVP Lee Jung-hoo after 2023 season
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao