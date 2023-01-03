KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
TKG Huchems 18,900 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 161,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,900 0
KIH 52,000 UP 200
CHONGKUNDANG 79,600 DN 800
DoubleUGames 45,550 DN 750
HL MANDO 42,500 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 803,000 DN 24,000
Doosan Bobcat 32,600 DN 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,620 DN 220
Netmarble 54,800 DN 1,100
KRAFTON 166,500 UP 2,500
HD HYUNDAI 55,400 DN 1,000
ORION 122,500 DN 3,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 28,850 DN 200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,400 DN 50
BGF Retail 199,000 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 73,600 UP 400
HDC-OP 9,530 DN 180
HYOSUNG TNC 328,500 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 337,000 UP 8,000
HANILCMT 10,600 DN 600
SKBS 72,300 DN 1,200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,450 UP 200
POONGSAN 32,100 DN 850
KBFinancialGroup 49,050 UP 1,450
Hansae 14,450 DN 300
Youngone Corp 43,750 DN 800
CSWIND 67,800 0
GKL 18,900 UP 150
KOLON IND 40,200 UP 150
HanmiPharm 277,500 DN 2,000
SD Biosensor 27,950 DN 650
Meritz Financial 40,150 DN 1,400
BNK Financial Group 6,340 UP 40
emart 96,500 UP 1,700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY310 00 0
KOLMAR KOREA 41,650 UP 800
PIAM 29,600 UP 700
HANJINKAL 36,600 UP 900
(END)
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
Yoon's office maintains S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear operations
(URGENT) Yoon, Biden have tasked their teams to plan for 'effective, coordinated' response to a range of scenarios, including N.K. nuclear use: White House NSC spokesperson
(2nd LD) S. Korea begins COVID-19 testing for arrivals from China
KBO club Heroes to post MVP Lee Jung-hoo after 2023 season
