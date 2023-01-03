TKG Huchems 18,900 DN 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 161,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,900 0

KIH 52,000 UP 200

CHONGKUNDANG 79,600 DN 800

DoubleUGames 45,550 DN 750

HL MANDO 42,500 UP 150

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 803,000 DN 24,000

Doosan Bobcat 32,600 DN 550

H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,620 DN 220

Netmarble 54,800 DN 1,100

KRAFTON 166,500 UP 2,500

HD HYUNDAI 55,400 DN 1,000

ORION 122,500 DN 3,000

ILJIN HYSOLUS 28,850 DN 200

HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,400 DN 50

BGF Retail 199,000 DN 3,000

SKCHEM 73,600 UP 400

HDC-OP 9,530 DN 180

HYOSUNG TNC 328,500 DN 1,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 337,000 UP 8,000

HANILCMT 10,600 DN 600

SKBS 72,300 DN 1,200

WooriFinancialGroup 11,450 UP 200

POONGSAN 32,100 DN 850

KBFinancialGroup 49,050 UP 1,450

Hansae 14,450 DN 300

Youngone Corp 43,750 DN 800

CSWIND 67,800 0

GKL 18,900 UP 150

KOLON IND 40,200 UP 150

HanmiPharm 277,500 DN 2,000

SD Biosensor 27,950 DN 650

Meritz Financial 40,150 DN 1,400

BNK Financial Group 6,340 UP 40

emart 96,500 UP 1,700

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY310 00 0

KOLMAR KOREA 41,650 UP 800

PIAM 29,600 UP 700

HANJINKAL 36,600 UP 900

(END)