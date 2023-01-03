Seoul stocks down for 4th day on tech losses
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended their losses to a fourth day on Tuesday on a slump in tech stocks as investors still remained wary of rate hikes in major economies and an economic slump. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 6.99 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 2,218.68 points.
Trading volume was moderate at 403.6 million shares worth 6.03 trillion won (US$4.7 billion). Losers outnumbered gainers 523 to 343.
Institutional investors sold a net 347.6 billion won, while retail and foreign investors bought a combined 317.4 billion won.
"The KOSPI once fell below the 2,200-point mark but pared earlier losses amid a rally in the Chinese stock market," analyst Seo Sang-young from Mirae Asset Securities said.
Chinese stocks advanced on better-than-expected manufacturing data. The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.94 percent and the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong jumped over 2 percent as of 3:45 p.m.
"The KOSPI was also buoyed by the semiconductor sector following news the Korean government plans to expand tax benefits to companies in the sector," Seo added.
Earlier in the day, the government announced it will expand tax incentives to strategic industries, such as chips, amid the heightening competition in the global market. It raised the tax credit for facility investment of chipmaking conglomerates from the current 8 percent to 15 percent.
In Seoul, most market heavyweights closed mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched down 0.18 percent to 55,400 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 0.13 percent to 75,600 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 1.27 percent to 159,000 won, major chemical firm LG Chem fell 0.5 percent to 601,000 won, and messenger app operator Kakao added 1.14 percent to 53,300 won.
Hybe, the K-pop agency behind BTS, surged 4.13 percent to 176,500 won on the news of the latest single released by its girl group New Jeans.
The local currency closed at 1,271 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.6 won from the previous session's close.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Yoon's office maintains S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear operations
-
(URGENT) Yoon, Biden have tasked their teams to plan for 'effective, coordinated' response to a range of scenarios, including N.K. nuclear use: White House NSC spokesperson
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea begins COVID-19 testing for arrivals from China
-
KBO club Heroes to post MVP Lee Jung-hoo after 2023 season
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao