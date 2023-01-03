Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea voices concern over Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi jail sentence

All News 16:27 January 03, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expressed grave concern Tuesday over Myanmar's latest sentencing of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, reiterating its call for a peaceful resolution of the crisis in the Southeast Asian nation.

Suu Kyi was handed a seven-year jail term, convicted of corruption, on Friday in the last of a slew of trials in a junta court that local rights groups have claimed were a sham. She has been sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison.

Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson of Seoul's foreign ministry, said in a regular press briefing the government expresses "grave concern over the latest trial result of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi."

South Korea again urged a peaceful resolution of the Myanmar crisis and restoration of democracy in the country.

This file photo shows Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for South Korea's foreign ministry, at a regular press briefing in Seoul on Oct. 13, 2022. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Aung San Suu Kyi
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!