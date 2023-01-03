GM Korea's Dec. sales jump 76 pct on strong exports
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Tuesday its sales jumped 76 percent last month from a year earlier on strong exports.
GM Korea sold 23,752 vehicles in December, up from 13,531 units a year ago despite an extended global chip shortage, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 27 percent on-year to 1,840 units last month from 2,519, while exports nearly doubled to 21,912 from 11,012 over the cited period on increased shipments of the Trailblazer SUV, it said.
For the whole of 2022, sales rose 12 percent to 264,875 autos from 237,044 a year earlier.
In a two-track brand strategy, GM Korea sells domestically produced and imported vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
Its lineup is composed of four locally assembled models -- the Spark mini car, the Malibu sedan, and the Trailblazer and Trax SUVs -- and five imported ones -- the Colorado pickup, the Bolt all-electric car, and the Equinox, Traverse and Tahoe SUVs.
Most of the models currently sold in South Korea are from the Chevrolet brand.
GM Korea is considering launching the GMC brand, with the Sierra Denali set to be released as the brand's launch model in the Korean market.
It aims to achieve a turnaround this year by producing a next-generation crossover utility vehicle (CUV) model at its Changwon plant, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, and expand production of the next-generation Trailblazer SUV at its Bupyeong plant, just west of Seoul, next year.
GM Korea plans to begin the production of the new CUV in Changwon in the first quarter. It reported net losses for eight consecutive years through 2021 and expects losses to narrow this year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
S. Korean men becoming more obese due to drinking, lack of exercise
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Former N.K. Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho likely executed last year: report
-
N. Korean drone penetrated no-fly zone around S. Korea's presidential office: official
-
Fireballer left off World Baseball Classic team due to bullying history
-
(2nd LD) Yoon says S. Korea should consider suspending 2018 tension reduction deal
-
(LEAD) N. Korean drone penetrated no-fly zone around S. Korea's presidential office: official