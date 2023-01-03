S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 3, 2023
All News 16:36 January 03, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.705 3.769 -6.4
2-year TB 3.733 3.848 -11.5
3-year TB 3.661 3.782 -12.1
10-year TB 3.661 3.811 -15.0
2-year MSB 3.731 3.837 -10.6
3-year CB (AA-) 5.131 5.262 -13.1
91-day CD 3.960 3.980 -2.0
(END)
