Overpass collapses in Seoul 6 and a half yrs after construction
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- A pedestrian overpass built just six and a half years ago over a stream in southwestern Seoul caved in early Tuesday morning.
The middle part of the overpass connecting Dorim-dong of Yeongdeungpo Ward and Sindorim Station collapsed at around 1:40 a.m., prompting police and public officials to completely block the bridge and bicycle roads and stream trails under it.
No casualties or injuries were reported from the accident.
The officials said after an initial inspection of the accident scene that the concrete support bases and iron railings that buttressed the overpass were partially damaged.
The 2.5-meter-wide and 104.6-meter-long pedestrian overpass was completed in May 2016. The arch-shaped bridge without piers was built in a truss structure by weaving steel materials into triangles.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
Yoon berates defense minister over botched operation against N.K. drones
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
Yoon's office maintains S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear operations
-
(URGENT) Yoon, Biden have tasked their teams to plan for 'effective, coordinated' response to a range of scenarios, including N.K. nuclear use: White House NSC spokesperson
-
University launches probe into plagiarism allegations on first lady's master's thesis
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea begins COVID-19 testing for arrivals from China