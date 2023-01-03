Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Overpass collapses in Seoul 6 and a half yrs after construction

All News 17:12 January 03, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- A pedestrian overpass built just six and a half years ago over a stream in southwestern Seoul caved in early Tuesday morning.

The middle part of the overpass connecting Dorim-dong of Yeongdeungpo Ward and Sindorim Station collapsed at around 1:40 a.m., prompting police and public officials to completely block the bridge and bicycle roads and stream trails under it.

A pedestrian overpass over a stream in southwestern Seoul remains partially collapsed on Jan. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

No casualties or injuries were reported from the accident.

The officials said after an initial inspection of the accident scene that the concrete support bases and iron railings that buttressed the overpass were partially damaged.

The 2.5-meter-wide and 104.6-meter-long pedestrian overpass was completed in May 2016. The arch-shaped bridge without piers was built in a truss structure by weaving steel materials into triangles.

This photo provided by Yeongdeungpo Ward Office was taken in May 2016, when the overpass was completed. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#overpass collapse
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!