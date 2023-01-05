(CES) Green techs galore as SK highlights carbon-free future at CES
By Kim Seung-yeon
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- In a pitch dark tunnel, the Statue of Liberty, Big Ben and Sphinx slowly disappear into the rising sea, a virtual scene that takes viewers to a grim fate engulfed by a future where Earth has succumbed to climate change.
The bleak scenario, which could befall the world, juxtaposes with a bright future city built with low carbon reduction technologies, presented Wednesday by South Korea's SK Group, a day prior to CES 2023 due to take place in Las Vegas this week.
Across the 1,223-square-meter pavilion, the energy-to-telecom enterprise is bringing a broad range of up-to-date products and technologies to the annual U.S. tech show, to highlight its drive for the green energy transition, centering on electric vehicle batteries, hydrogen, high-efficiency chips and waste-to-energy.
Reinforcing its decarbonization efforts, SK companies brought a virtual living space where carbon reduction technologies will have become commonplace.
On display is Super Fast Battery, a high-nickel battery developed by SK On Co. that touts a fast charging speed of an 80 percent recharge in 18 minutes, outstripping the industry average of 20-30 minutes.
SF Battery won the CES 2023 Best Innovation Award in the category of Embedded Technologies for the first time in the battery industry.
Also grabbing attention is a life-size urban air mobility (UAM) simulator for virtual experience, to show how SK's artificial intelligence semiconductor, SAPEON, will work in UAM aircraft operation and help a virtual power plant supply power to aircraft and vertiports.
A large screen on the other side of the wall demonstrates a future city with a sodium-cooled fast reactor, emerging as a net-zero energy source that could replace coal-fired power plants, along with a small modular reactor, presented by TerraPower, invested in by two SK units.
SK, the second-largest conglomerate in South Korea by assets, has actively engaged in green energy, digital, advanced materials and bio as core industries for sustainable growth, and is taking the stage again at this year's CES to promote various applications in that vein.
The move aligns with its commitment to cutting 200 million tons of carbon emissions by 2030, equivalent to 1 percent of the global carbon emissions reduction goal set by the International Energy Agency.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
PPP slams opposition over rejection of DP lawmaker's arrest
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
(4th LD) At least 5 killed, 37 injured in expressway tunnel fire
-
Former N.K. Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho likely executed last year: report
-
N. Korean drone penetrated no-fly zone around S. Korea's presidential office: official
-
(2nd LD) Yoon says S. Korea should consider suspending 2018 tension reduction deal
-
Chinese man escapes quarantine facility after testing positive for COVID-19
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin