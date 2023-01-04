Negotiations alone cannot denuclearize N. Korea: Harry Harris
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Negotiations alone will not rid North Korea of its nuclear ambition, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris argued Tuesday, insisting that U.S. policy of using negotiations to remove North Korea's nuclear weapons is no longer useful.
The former U.S. ambassador stressed the need to combine dialogue with strong sanctions and deterrence to convince North Korean leader Kim Jong-un otherwise.
"The U.S. intelligence community assesses that KJU views nuclear weapons as the ultimate deterrent against foreign intervention," Harris said in a webinar hosted by the Washington Times Foundation think tank, referring to the North Korean leader by his initials.
"KJU declared last year that he would be willing to employ nukes more broadly in wartime, and last September, he stated unequivocally that he would never give up his nukes and the North Korea's status as a nuclear weapons state is irreversible," he added.
Harris, a retired U.S. Navy admiral, also pointed to Kim's remarks at the recently concluded plenary meeting of the North's ruling Workers' Party that Pyongyang will "exponentially" increase the number of its nuclear arsenal.
"That doesn't sound to me like he's going to get rid of his nukes any time soon. In fact, he's telling us precisely the opposite," he insisted.
The former U.S. ambassador to Seoul highlighted the importance of maintaining pressure on the North through deterrence and sanctions.
"We must not relax sanctions or reduce joint military exercises just to get North Korea to come to the negotiating table. This is a fool's error," he said.
"While we hope for diplomacy with North Korea to be successful, we must recognize that hope alone is not a course of action. The quest for dialogue with the North must never be made at the expense of the ability to respond to threats from the North," he added.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
University launches probe into plagiarism allegations on first lady's master's thesis
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Overpass partially collapses in Seoul 6 1/2 yrs after construction
-
Yoon's office maintains S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear operations
-
(URGENT) Yoon, Biden have tasked their teams to plan for 'effective, coordinated' response to a range of scenarios, including N.K. nuclear use: White House NSC spokesperson