All News 07:04 January 04, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't throws 'deregulation bomb' in housing market (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to ease regulations in housing market (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to scrap housing regulations even for Gangnam apartments (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to ease key housing regulations introduced by Moon gov't (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to expand higher tax credit rate of 25 pct for chip industry (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to ease key regulations in housing market (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Nuclear power plant suppliers in Changwon that survived nuclear phase-out policy now suffering high interest rates (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to ease key regulations in housing market (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korean, U.S. soldiers at front-line units say they will become 'stronger together' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't set to remove key housing regulations adopted by Moon gov't (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Loans for intermediate payments to now become possible for new homes with sales prices of 1.2 bln won or more (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Stricter rules for travelers from Hong Kong, Macau (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint plans on N. Korean nukes (Korea Herald)
-- Global rise of Korean soft power (Korea Times)
(END)

