(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 4)

But the government should take cautious steps in pushing for labor reforms, especially concerning the transition to performance-based pay. The foremost prerequisite for introducing a truly performance-based pay system is the establishment of clear, objective and scientific assessment standards that can be applied to various workplaces. A number of Korean companies have already tried to adopt a new pay system that could replace seniority-based standard -- only to face complaints and disputes since there are too many tricky factors to be considered.