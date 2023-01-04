(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 4)

What's happening on the Korean Peninsula seems to confirm that the hardliners are right: North Korea aimed to be a nuclear power, and no amount of dialogue can prevent it. Yes, the conservatives are correct now, but they were wrong a few decades ago. Likewise, the progressives, who said the North's atomic weapons program was to defend itself from the only country to have used atomic bombs in warfare, were right before but wrong now. Time changes everything, and everything is relative, always moving.