(CES) SK to showcase future net-zero technologies at largest-ever CES pavilion
By Kim Seung-yeon
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's SK group said Tuesday it is sharing a glimpse into the present and future of low carbon emission technologies in what will be its largest-ever exhibition at the upcoming CES 2023 this week.
SK companies, including SK Inc. and SK Innovation Co., and its global partners will showcase more than 40 net-zero technologies and products, ranging from electric vehicle batteries to urban air mobility, small modular reactors and sustainable food, at the four-day annual U.S. tech show starting Thursday.
The 1,223-square-meter pavilion is the biggest in size to date the energy-telecom conglomerate will be presenting since its affiliates first joined CES under one SK banner in 2019.
SK, the No. 2 business enterprise in South Korea with 292 trillion won (US$229 billion) in assets, has been bolstering a green transformation, committing to cutting carbon emissions by 200 million tons by 2030, equivalent to 1 percent of the global carbon emissions reduction target set by the International Energy Agency.
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will attend CES in person for the first time.
Under the theme of "Together in Action," the Futuremarks section will exhibit a media art image of the grim future the world would face if people do not take appropriate and timely action against climate change.
The exhibition will take visitors to the next segment, titled "SK, Around Every Corner," showing thriving future cities embedded with sustainable technologies, in light of clean mobility, zero-carbon lifestyle, waste-to-resources and future energy.
Its high-nickel Super Fast Battery, which won innovative awards at this year's CES, touts an industry-leading charging speed of 80 percent in 18 minutes and can cover 400 kilometers in range in a single charge.
SK and TerraPower, a startup backed by SK and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, will showcase the next-generation small modular reactor, known as the sodium-cooled fast reactor,
SK Telecom will put on display a life-size urban air mobility simulator, equipped with its artificial intelligence chip, SAPEON.
SK Inc. will run a food truck outside the exhibition hall to serve various food items made with alternative foods, including "bingsu," a Korean ice dessert topped with red beans and plant-based milk developed by Perfect Day.
SK Signet, the No. 1 EV charging company in the U.S., will present its new technology, with SK Earthon and SK Geocentric to introduce its carbon capture storage and waste recycling technologies, respectively.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
University launches probe into plagiarism allegations on first lady's master's thesis
-
Overpass partially collapses in Seoul 6 1/2 yrs after construction
-
Former N.K. Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho likely executed last year: report
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Yoon calls for quickly easing real estate regulations