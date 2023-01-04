Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 January 04, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-7 Sunny 0

Incheon 01/-6 Cloudy 0

Suwon 01/-9 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 03/-7 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 05/-5 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 02/-13 Sunny 0

Gangneung 07/-3 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/-4 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 07/-4 Cloudy 20

Jeju 10/03 Cloudy 20

Daegu 06/-4 Sunny 0

Busan 09/-2 Sunny 0

