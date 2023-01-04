Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 04, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-7 Sunny 0
Incheon 01/-6 Cloudy 0
Suwon 01/-9 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 03/-7 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 05/-5 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 02/-13 Sunny 0
Gangneung 07/-3 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/-4 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 07/-4 Cloudy 20
Jeju 10/03 Cloudy 20
Daegu 06/-4 Sunny 0
Busan 09/-2 Sunny 0
(END)
