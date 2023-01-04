Hyundai's U.S. unit, Microsoft to develop air mobility solutions
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday its wholly owned U.S. unit Supernal will collaborate with Microsoft Corp. to develop advanced air mobility (AAM) solutions.
Supernal will utilize Microsoft's cloud computing platform to develop AAM solutions, such as autonomous flight, three-dimensional flight, and virtual manufacturing and services, Hyundai said in a statement.
Through Supernal, the South Korean automaker aims to begin urban air mobility (UAM) services by commercializing the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the United States in 2028 and regional air mobility (RAM) services in the 2030s.
AAM encompasses the UAM and RAM segments to offer environment friendly air mobility solutions for intracity and intercity transportation.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
University launches probe into plagiarism allegations on first lady's master's thesis
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Overpass partially collapses in Seoul 6 1/2 yrs after construction
-
Yoon's office maintains S. Korea, U.S. in talks over joint nuclear operations
-
(URGENT) Yoon, Biden have tasked their teams to plan for 'effective, coordinated' response to a range of scenarios, including N.K. nuclear use: White House NSC spokesperson