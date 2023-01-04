Parliamentary probe committee to hold 1st hearing on Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The special committee on the parliamentary investigation into the Itaewon crowd crush will hold its first hearing Wednesday to question key police officials.
The committee summoned National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency chief Kim Kwang-ho, former Yongsan Police Station chief Lee Im-jae, Yongsan Fire Station chief Choi Seong-beom and others as witnesses for the first hearing.
For the second hearing on Friday, the committee summoned government officials, including Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong, as well as Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Yongsan Ward office chief Park Hee-young.
The 45-day investigation into the tragedy, which killed 159 people, is scheduled to finish Saturday, but the rival parties were in discussion to extend the probe amid criticism a proper probe was delayed while the National Assembly dealt with the state budget plan for 2023 first.
The main opposition Democratic Party called for extending the probe by at least 10 days and holding additional hearings, but the ruling People Power Party has yet to accept the proposal.
