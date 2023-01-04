'The Glory' ranks No. 3 on Netflix's non-English TV show chart
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's South Korean original "The Glory" starring Song Hye-kyo has placed third on the streamer's weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows released Wednesday.
Released on Dec. 30, "The Glory" was the third-most watched non-English TV show on Netflix's Top 10 list for the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1 with 25.41 million viewing hours.
It tells the story of a woman who suffered from school violence and elaborately takes revenge on her former bullies.
"The Glory" debuted at No. 5 on streaming analytics website FlixPatrol's daily chart for top TV shows on Netflix on Sunday (U.S. time).
The first part of the 16-episode was streamed on Dec. 30, with the second half scheduled to be released in March.
