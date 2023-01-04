Suspect in murders of taxi driver, ex-girlfriend says 'I am sorry'
GOYANG, South Korea, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- A 31-year-old man accused of killing a taxi driver and a live-in girlfriend said Wednesday he is sorry for the murders as he was sent to the prosecution for further investigation and potential indictment.
Lee Ki-young, 31, allegedly killed the taxi driver in his 60s on Dec. 20 and hid the victim's body in a closet after luring him into his house on the pretext of paying compensation money for a collision he caused under the influence of alcohol.
During police questioning, the suspect additionally confessed to having killed his former girlfriend in her 50s in August and abandoned her body in a riverside in Paju.
Lee briefly appeared before reporters as he was transferred from the Ilsan Dongbu Police Agency in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, to the prosecution.
"I am sorry," Lee told reporters after being asked if he had anything to say to the victims. "I am sorry for the murders," said Lee, completely hiding his face under a hood and in a face mask.
Police pressed multiple charges against Lee, including robbery with homicide, concealment of dead bodies, theft, fraud and violations of the credit finance business act for swindling the victims out of some 70 million won (US$54,893) by using their credit cards or taking loans under their names upon their deaths.
A police operation is still under way to find the body of Lee's slain former girlfriend.
