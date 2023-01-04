'Avatar: The Way of Water' surpasses 8 mln admissions in S. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" has drawn over 8 million viewers in the first three weeks of its theatrical release in South Korea, data showed Wednesday.
Released Dec. 14, the sequel to James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" (2009) had amassed slightly over 8 million moviegoers as of 9 a.m., according to the data from the Korea Film Council (KOFIC).
The sequel surpassed the 8 million mark four days faster than the original "Avatar," raking in 99.1 billion won (US$77.7 million) of accumulated sales.
"Avatar" attracted 13.6 million moviegoers in 2009 to become the most-viewed foreign movie released here of all time.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
(LEAD) National Assembly refuses to consent to arrest of DP lawmaker Noh
-
Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
University launches probe into plagiarism allegations on first lady's master's thesis
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Overpass partially collapses in Seoul 6 1/2 yrs after construction
-
Former N.K. Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho likely executed last year: report
-
Yoon calls for quickly easing real estate regulations