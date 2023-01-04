BLACKPINK's 'Ddu-du Ddu-du' video tops 2 bln YouTube views
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- BLACKPINK's megahit single "Ddu-du Ddu-du" has set a YouTube record for most views for a video by a K-pop group, the quartet's agency said Wednesday.
YG Entertainment said the music video surpassed 2 billion views shortly before 9 a.m. The clip was first released on July 15, 2018.
"Ddu-du Ddu-du," the title track off the group's 2018 mini album "Square Up," surpassed the 1 billion mark in November 2019. It was the world's most-viewed K-pop music video in 2018.
The single peaked at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100, then the highest position by a K-pop girl group on the main singles chart.
