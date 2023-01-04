Yoon says S. Korea should consider suspending 2018 tension reduction deal
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered aides to consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement if North Korea violates the South's territory again, an official said Wednesday.
Yoon's remark came after a North Korean drone incursion into South Korean airspace last week.
"President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the National Security Office to consider suspending the Sept. 19 military agreement in the event North Korea carries out another provocation violating our territory," senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye told reporters.
