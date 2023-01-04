Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Chinese man escapes quarantine facility after testing positive for COVID-19

All News 14:00 January 04, 2023

INCHEON, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- A 41-year-old Chinese national has escaped a government-designated quarantine facility for foreigners after testing positive for COVID-19 upon entering South Korea, police said Wednesday.

The whereabouts of the Chinese is unknown since he refused to enter a hotel designated by health authorities as a temporary foreign quarantine accommodation in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, around 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Incheon Metropolitan Police.

The Chinese tested positive for the virus after undergoing a PCR test conducted at the country's main gateway, Incheon International Airport. Staring Monday, all arrivals from China are obliged to undergo a PCR test within the first day of their entry.

"We are continuing to chase the man with the cooperation of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency," said a police officer who asked not to be named, adding that a formal investigation will also be launched.

Staring Monday, all arrivals from China must remain in separate facilities here until their test results. Those who test positive for COVID-19 must be quarantined at the facilities for one week.

Chinese man escapes quarantine facility after testing positive for COVID-19 - 1

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#COVID-19 #China
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!