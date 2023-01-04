HLB Therapeutics to raise 13 bln won via stock sale
All News 13:44 January 04, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- HLB Therapeutics Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 13 billion won(US$10.2 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 1.15 million common shares at a price of 11,312 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
